Her son was unable to finish his college credits and she decided to make that her goal.

Great story from right here in Texas. Sadly this story does not have a happy beginning. Phyllis lost her son in military combat. He was just twenty-five-years-old. Phyllis and her son both never finished college. Phyllis decided to go back to school in memory of her son.

Happy to report she recently graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington. She may have found her calling while attending the university. In her spare time she consoled mothers who had lost children during military combat. She is now going for her masters to counsel professionally.