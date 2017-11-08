Texas Pastor Plans to Carry Handgun During Service After Recent Shooting

After the shooting in Sutherland Spring, Texas that left 26 dead, one pastor isn't taking any chances.

Pastor Jamie Chapa of El Faro Bible Church made a tough decision this week. He preaches in Sulivan City, Texas which is right on the Texas/Mexico border. Pastor Chapa was shocked like all of us at the shooting at a church right here in Texas. He said the size of the congregation was very similar to his.

Just around fifty people were at that service during the shooting and that is about the same size as Pastor Chapas'. He has been a pastor for thirty years and he said it is his responsibility to protect the church. "This will never happen at El Faro. It will never happen. What happened in Sutherland will not ever happen in our church,” Chapa said.

Pastor Chapa has a concealed carry license and will begin carrying a handgun while he preaches. Armed security guards are out of the question on a church budget, but other parishioners will be carrying as well. "There will be three armed persons at all times at every service. Nobody needs to know who they are. But our church will be protected,” Chapa said.