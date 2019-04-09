Texas Schools Will Be Bringing Back Cursive to the Classrooms

Call me old school, but I am happy about this.

I know I am in the minority on this, but when I am writing I actually prefer cursive. I think we all learned to do this in elementary school and I would say the majority of kids hated it. When the new Common Core educational standards were crafted, penmanship classes were dropped at many schools throughout our state.

The Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS, for language arts will have students start learning cursive letters in second grade. This will be mandatory for all schools in Texas starting in the 2019-2020 school year. The reason for dropping cursive at most schools was to focus more on the digital age.

Things like computer classes were increased for typing instead of cursive. Speaking for one of the first generations to have computer classrooms. I was able to do typing classes and also learn cursive. I don't know why Texas thought kids couldn't handle both.

We will see if some backlash comes out from this from parents or teachers in the upcoming school year. I think it is a good skill to have to read and write cursive. Takes some getting used to in elementary school, but learning anything new always does.