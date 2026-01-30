If you’re as tired of all this ice and snow as I am, you will probably find this satellite imagery of the snow melting across Texas and Oklahoma quite pleasing. That stuff can’t melt fast enough for this old boy.

North Texas isn’t the place for those who love snow. Nor is it the place for those who hate it. However, it’s perfect for people like me who are somewhere in between. I like snow for about a day or two, and then I’m ready for it to be gone.

Winter Fatigue Is Real in North Texas

I feel like most people from around here are like me. For instance, my family and I went out to dinner at one of my favorite local establishments last night. It had been six days since ice began to fall in the area, and it was the first day when most of the roads here in Wichita Falls were passable. The joint was packed, and it was hopping more than usual. I could tell folks were glad to be out of the house.

The satellite imagery from yesterday (January 29) shows how the clear skies and warmer temperatures allowed for the snow and ice to melt across Texas and Oklahoma. Of course, with temps dropping into the 20s overnight, much of the thawed precipitation refroze, leading to some icy patches out there. Hopefully, the rest of it will melt away today.

Pictures from January 2026 Snow and Ice in East Texas

