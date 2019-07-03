Texas Teen Mows American Flag Into Yard to Honor Fallen Soldier

Just in time for the Fourth of July.

If you happen to drive by a home in Haslet, Texas you may think someone doesn't know how to mow their yard. If you get a nice ariel view of the property, you can see it's a beautiful American flag. This was done by 17-year-old Cameron James to honor his friend from the scouts growing up.

On Sunday, Kevin Christian was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound while patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border. Cameron says this was something his dad actually has been wanting to do for a while, but Cameron decided to do it this year to honor his friend who recently passed away.

He says it only took about four hours to make. Putting the mower on different length settings to get the lines right and then finishing the rest with a weed eater. I think he needs to get some spray paint and paint the lines to really make this thing pop.