Texas Teens Allegedly Egging Cars Led to Another Woman’s Death

Teens think these are just harmless pranks until something terrible like this happens.

Last night over in Houston a deadly crash took place at an intersection where some teens ran a red light. Eyewitnesses are reporting what happened before the accident took place. They say they saw three teens in an SUV throwing eggs out their windows hitting drivers down the road. They hit another car who wasn't having any of it and he turned around to chase the SUV.

Reports are coming in that the man who was hit with an egg, allegedly flashed a gun at the teens. This led to them trying to speed away from that guy. The teens in the SUV ran a red light T-boning a woman's truck killing her in the accident. The man in the car fled the scene after the accident. The 14-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were injured in the wreck.

The 14-year-old may face charges of felony murder. It’s unclear what charges, if any, the adult said to have chased the teens could face. They say his car is a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental in either yellow or gold with a white top. No names have been given at this time, but reports say the woman who was killed was in her 30's.