Texas Trooper Accused of Punching and Breaking Couple’s Windshield

Hulk Smash!

Over in Richmond, Texas this past Saturday. Francisco Montemayor, 81, was driving his 75-year-old wife and his daughter to a Saturday afternoon lunch. An officer had pulled over another vehicle for a traffic stop. This particular road is a two-lane road, so you can't get into another lane to pass the officer so you need to slow down. Francisco says the road was already congested and with the traffic stop people were slowing down even more.

The DPS trooper made a gesture to Francisco to slow down. Francisco was already coming slow. He was moving over when the DPS trooper stepped out. That is when the family claims that the trooper struck their windshield. Franciso's wife opened her door to figure out what was going on and what to do about their windshield. They say the trooper's only reply was, "F***ing go."

The family drove off, but are wanting answers about this trooper's actions. ABC13 Eyewitness News spoke with a DPS supervisor as he visited the family's home Monday, checking on the couple and their car. He admitted the trooper was responsible for the broken windshield and said an internal investigation is underway.

The supervisor says they are working to fully replace the windshield.