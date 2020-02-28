Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Her 10-Year-Old Nephew

A 19-year-old Texas woman is accused of shooting her 10-year-old nephew after she was allegedly playing around with the gun.

As reported by KHOU, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Harris County, finding 19-year-old Caitlyn Smith had accidentally shot her 10-year-old nephew while she was playing with a gun.

Sheriff Ed Gonzales announced that the child had been transported to a nearby hospital and was in serious condition, but is expected to make a full recovery as no vital organs were hit. Smith was charged with serious bodily injury to a child, which is a 2nd degree felony.