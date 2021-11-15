Texas Woman All Smiles After Lighting Ex’s Car on Fire

You would think she just won the lottery with a smile like that.

San Antonio police had a pretty easy case on their hands Sunday night. Someone attempted to light another vehicle on fire using a Molotov cocktail. The cocktail missed the intended vehicle. Awhile later, another vehicle returns this time with a trashcan filled with gasoline. The trashcan is set on fire and placed under the victim's vehicle.

I guess throwing is not this person's strong suit, so just place the liquid under the car. According to KSAT, this was all caught on surveillance video. For the love of God someone release this video! I need to know how bad that first cocktail missed. San Antonio police found their suspect, 35-year-old Cierra Flores and admitted to the whole thing. She apparently gave police a very detailed report of last night's events.

via GIPHY

She told them she bought $1 worth of gasoline to make the Molotov cocktail, the affidavit states. She said she returned to the scene because the Molotov cocktail missed the vehicle. After the incident, she stopped at a corner store to “wash the gasoline smell off her hands,” investigators said.

The victim's car did have some damage to the driver side and tires. The victim was able to drive the car away from the flaming trashcan of gas before more damage was done. Cierra Flores was charged with arson and her bond is set at $12,000. She is going to have a mugshot that will go down in Texas history.

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.