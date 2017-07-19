Texas Woman Goes to Police Station to Complain About Crime, Gets Busted for Meth Possession

Pro tip, if you're going to go complain about crime in your city to the police, be sure you're doing nothing illegal at that time.

Shelly Grzywacz recently walked into an El Paso police station to complain about crime issues in her city. No information was released about what she was exactly complaining about, but police were willing to help. Police noticed while Grzywacz was talking, she was in no condition to drive home, so they offered to give her a ride.

She said sure and then emptied her pockets on the counter to ensure she wasn't carrying any weapons on her. She wasn't, but she did have a couple of Ziploc baggies on her. They contained 7.28 grams of methamphetamine. She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.

So once again, don't willingly go into a police station with your illegal drugs. Keep those at home and then go complain to the cops.