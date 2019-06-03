Texas Woman Pulls Gun at Karaoke Bar When She Wanted to Be Next

You shouldn't cut in line, especially in front of this lady.

Just before 1 am on Sunday, Austin police were called out to the bar at La Catedral del Marisco. This is a Mexican restaurant in Austin that also does karaoke on the weekends. Several people have different stories of what happened on this night. Doris Vallejo-Godoy claims she got into an altercation with a gentleman at the bar over the karaoke machine as to who was next.

Vallejo-Godoy told police she pulled out her pistol to calm the man down after he called her bad names, but never pointed it at the man, according to the affidavit. But the man told officers that after the argument began, Vallejo-Godoy struck him in the face, pulled the gun out and pointed it directly at him.

A waitress at the restaurant tried to grab Vallejo-Godoy from behind by pinning her arms down, the affidavit said. But Vallejo-Godoy broke free, turned around and held the gun to the waitress’ stomach, saying “I will (expletive) kill you,” the affidavit said.

She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Police also said she lacked a concealed handgun license and was charged with unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon, a third-degree felony.