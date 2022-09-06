Texas Woman Accused of Sex Trafficking Underage Daughter for Drug Money

A woman in Abilene is behind bars after being accused of sex trafficking her underage daughter.

According to Big Country Homepage, Ashley Franklin was booked on sex trafficking charges on Friday, September 2.

The child claimed that her mother would accept money from men and allow them to sexually assault her while she would supervise the sex acts. Franklin would then use the money for drugs. The child said the assaults took place every other day over the course of 3 years.

Get our free mobile app

Police interviewed other children who were in Franklin’s care and they corroborated the child’s report of drug use and men in the home, according to court documents.

Franklin was given a polygraph test, which showed that she was lying when she denied the allegations. She is currently being held on a $150,000 bond in the Taylor County Jail.

There is no other information available as of this posting.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to sexual abuse, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 for 24/7 confidential support. You can also report the assault via chat at online.rainn.org.

Those in Texas who have fallen victim to abuse can report it via the Texas Abuse Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-252-5400 for situations that require immediate attention. For suspicions of abuse that do not need to be investigated immediately, file a report on the Texas Abuse Hotline Website.

In the case of an emergency or life-threatening situation, call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 2, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 26, 2022