One of the unique things about The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show is that in their short time since succeeding Rush Limbaugh, both Clay and Buck haven't been afraid to broadcast from different locales. For example, during Super Bowl week, Clay was in Los Angeles, while Buck was at his home base in New York City.

Next Tuesday, February 22, Clay and Buck will be together, broadcasting from a unique location: former President Donald Trump's resort and Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Since leaving office just 13 months ago, Mar-a-Lago has been more identified as the home base for the former president than his home prior to becoming president: Trump Tower in New York.

In making the announcement, Clay said that Trump will be on-air with the pair for a good portion of the show, which airs weekdays 11am-2pm.

Clay and Buck didn't say if any additional guests would appear on the broadcast from Mar-a-Lago. However, I would guess that at least one other member of the Trump family (maybe Don Jr.?) would make an appearance.

Former President Trump re-started his campaign rallies last month, making trips to Florence, Arizona and Greater Houston. However, no additional rallies have been scheduled and no events are listed on the DonaldJTrump.com website.

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show can be heard Weekdays 11am-2pm on News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO in Lubbock; in Abilene on News/Talk 94.7 & 1470 KYYW and in Wichita Falls on News/Talk 96.3 & 1290. The show can also be streamed live on each station's respective website and mobile app.

