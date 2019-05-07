The National Letter Carriers Association’s Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive is Saturday

The National Letter Carriers Association will be collecting donations for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank this Saturday, May 11.

The “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive is one of the biggest in our community. Residents are asked to fill grocery bags with nonperishable food items and leave them by their mailboxes on the second Saturday in May every year. Letter carriers will pick up the food along their routes and then donate them to the Food Bank.

The following items are needed: Canned proteins such as tuna, chicken or turkey. Canned chili, soup, stews, vegetables and fruit. Brown rice, cereal, beans, oats, pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter and juice.