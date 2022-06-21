Steve Trevino Calls In to Talk About Upcoming Wichita Falls Show

If you want to experience something new in Wichita Falls. Standup comedian Steve Trevino will be coming to Wichita Falls for the first time ever. He called in this morning to talk about the show and a little bit about his standup.

You can give a full listen to my interview with Steve above. We discussed many things during it, but the one thing I am fascinated by is the relationship with his wife. Mainly for the fact the two have a podcast together where he calls her "Captain Evil" in the podcast title. I also wanted to know if she has ever made him stop telling a joke because it was about her. Check it out above.

During the interview, I talked about my favorite set from his standup. Which is where he talks about going to McDonald's. You can watch it above if you want a little taste of his standup. He will be performing right here in Wichita Falls on November 4th. The show will be at Memorial Auditorium and tickets are on sale now.

Steve said the best way to see what he is up to is to check out his website. It's got all the links to his podcasts, links for how to watch his other standup specials, and of course tour dates. Looks like Steve is in Wichita Falls on a Friday, then he's in Austin the following night. He also has other dates in Texas if you want to go check him out this year.

