Thieves Cause Over $30,000 in Damage and Theft at Wichita Falls Storage Facility

The recent burglary of a local storage facility is the subject of this week’s Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

The crime occurred at some point between 5:30 pm on Monday, November 1st and 8:30 am on Tuesday, November 2. Two unidentified suspects broke into several storage units at AllSize Storage, located at 4111 Old Jacksboro Highway. The burglars caused more than $30,000 in damage and theft of property.

Crime of the Week November 8, 2021

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the theft of a trailer containing a sprayer from C&R Spray Foam in Burkburnett, located at 115 East 3rd Street. The crime occurred between 5 pm on Tuesday, October 19 and 8 am on Wednesday, October 20.

The police have very little information on these crimes and are looking to the community for help.

If you have any information on these or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

