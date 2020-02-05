Things Got a Little Weird During Jim Carrey’s Appearance on GMA This Morning

I’m starting to think Jim Carrey isn’t acting when it comes to the bizarre behavior he’s been displaying here lately.

The legendary comedian was on GMA today and while he’s always been a strange guy, he got real weird even by his standards.

It was hard to make any sense out of the interview but Michael Strahan’s a pro and did a great job of just going with the flow saying he could “do this all day long.”

So what do you think – is he acting or does he legitimately have a screw loose?