Two Armed Men Ambushed a Woman at a Houston Gas Station in Broad Daylight

A woman in Houston is lucky to be alive after a terrifying incident last week.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released video of two unknown armed men approaching a woman sitting in her vehicle at a gas pump in broad daylight and demanding she get out of the car.

According to the post on Facebook, the victim claimed to have panicked and hit the gas to get away from the would-be carjackers. Video shows one of the suspects firing a shot, which hit the back of the vehicle.

Both of the suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The attempted robbery happened at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, June 22 at a convenience store located in the 19400 block of Aldine Westfield.

Even though there were a lot of innocent bystanders on the scene, no one was hurt during the incident.

Suspect #1 is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 25 years old, wearing dark clothing and armed with a shotgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the two suspects is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be made at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

You never have to give your name and if the information provided leads to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s), you could earn a cash reward of up to $5,000.

