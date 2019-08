This is next-level crazy.

A couple of guys in France recently took skydiving to a new level by pulling off the first ever skydive bungee jump.

One of the guys wore a wingsuit equipped with a bungee used to link the two together. They jumped out of the plane and then proceeded to sling-shot around the sky while freefalling.

They look like they were having a lot of fun, but I believe I’ll pass.