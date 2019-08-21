Suddenlink Adds ACC Network to Digital Sports Tier of Channels

The ACC Network (officially abbreviated as "ACCN") launches in less than 24 hours and it is now known where Suddenlink will place ESPN's latest college sports oriented channel, at least in Texas.

The ACC Network will be placed in Suddenlink's Digital Sports and Information tier of channels on channel number 405. This places the ACC Network next to the NFL Network on channel number 400, NFL Red Zone on 401, ESPNews on channel 406, ESPNU on channel 407, and ESPN Goal Line/Bases Loaded on channel 408.

Suddenlink's Digital Sports and Information tier of channels is also where FOX's Big Ten Network is located, along with the full suite of PAC-12 Conference channels, FOX Sports 2 and the CBS Sports Network.

The ACC Network, ESPN

While the ACC Network has received carriage from Suddenlink, in Texas, it's not on equal footing with the SEC Network and the Longhorn Network. Both the SEC Network and Longhorn Network are on Suddenlink's Expanded Basic cable package in the Lone Star State.

In states with ACC teams, Suddenlink may be placing the ACC Network in their Expanded Basic cable package.

The ACC Network officially launches at 7pm EST/ 6pm CST on Thursday, August 22, 2019.