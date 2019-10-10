Two New Jersey Women Busted For Cheating At Church Bingo

The last time I played Bingo I won. Actually, I had Bingo on the fifth number called and excitedly called out "BINGO!" to the rest of the room. Then I felt a little bad about somehow getting all five numbers right at the start and ruining the game for everyone else. After that I just played along and let others win even if I had a winning card. It was at my Mom's nursing home and we were just playing for fun-sized candy bars anyway.

That's not the case with the women in South Jersey. They actually CHEATED at Church Bingo! According to reports, 71-year-old Teresa Davis and 38-year-old Keasha Brockington claimed the winning card in a game for about $200. Unfortunately for them, one of the church volunteers noticed that they had taped one of the winning numbers over the actual number on their card. That's when the Runnamede, New Jersey, police were called and the two were charged with improper behavior.

I'm pretty sure they didn't get the $200 or the fun-sized Snickers. Here's how you're really supposed to play the game.