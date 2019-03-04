Two North Texas Men Killed in Crash

DPS reports that on Wednesday, February 28 at around 5:20pm, 63-year-old Ricky Don Broom of Perrin was eastbound on Highway 380 when his 2003 Ford pickup entered the westbound lane. 58-year-old Dennis Leroy Bennet of Jacksboro was westbound on 380 in 2017 Honda SUV and attempted to avoid the crash by driving into a ditch. Perrin and Bennet collided in the ditch. Bennet was pronounced dead at the scene. Broom was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital where he later died from his injuries. No other occupants were in either vehicle and no other injuries were reported.