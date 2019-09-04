U-Haul Trailer Hydroplanes into Oklahoma Firefighters in Crazy Video

Just a friendly reminder when the roads are slick and you see emergency vehicles pulled over. SLOW-THE-EFF-DOWN!

Over in Stringtown, Oklahoma, some local firefighters are extremely lucky after dashcam video shows a collision on the side of a highway. You can see in the video it's a rainy day and this means the roads are slick. An SUV comes speeding by and hydroplanes with a U-Haul trailer attached into two firefighters on the side of the road.

That trailer comes barreling into those two guys. Miraculously, they only had minor bruises and are expected to recover just fine. That looked painful, especially for the guy in the cowboy hat. Once again, slow down when emergency vehicles are on the side of a highway. Take even more caution on a day where the roads are wet.