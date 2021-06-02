‘Unity In The Community’ To Aid Area Recovery Ministries Saturday

With live music, a car show, a dunking booth, food and more, Unity In The Community hopes to raise funds and awareness for the many recovery organizations in the Wichita Falls area.

The event is organized by 24 local recovery ministries and organizations and has enlisted the A-Team of participants. There will be food, a cake walk, automotive displays from P's Crazy Cars, Classicos, and Legacy Car Club, a bounce house and face painting for the kids, live music, and a dunk tank. And it's all free!

They even got some fun people to dunk! Along with local business owners like Maxx Green from A to Z Bail Bonds, you'll also have the opportunity to dunk members of the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff's Office, along with several other "volunteers" from the Wichita County Courthouse. Be honest now, you've wanted to dunk your 'favorite' police officer ever since you got your last speeding ticket. This could be your chance!

Unity In The Community via Facebook

The Unity In The Community event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this Saturday (06.05.2021) at the corner of 7th and Austin in the Wichita Community Garden area.

The free event is family friendly and designed to bring awareness in our community to all of the different resources for recovery that are available. All funds raised will go to recovery ministries and organizations in the Wichita Falls area.