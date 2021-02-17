UPDATE: City of Wichita Falls Moves Relief Station

Following two pipe breaks at the MPEC, the City of Wichita Falls has relocated the temporary relief station.

The city is now coordinating with City Hope Church and Evangel Temple to provide warmth and water for those in need. Both locations were selected due to the availability of backup power.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed at both locations. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows as well as any medications they are taking.

The city will be providing security, cots, water and charging stations.

Evangel Temple is located at 3800 Barnett Road and is open now for anyone in need.

City Hope Church is located at 4301 Cedar Elm Lane and is also open now. Small pets are allowed at City Hope Church, but they must be in a kennel.