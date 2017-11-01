Video Catches Crazy Crash Involving Texas Man Fleeing Scene of Accident



A Lufkin man is lucky to be alive after crashing into a couple of parked vehicles after being involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened Tuesday evening after 45-year-old McTavish Raymond fled the scene after rear-ending another vehicle.

A witness told police Raymond was going at least 70 mph in a 50 mph zone when his car veered off the road into two cars parked at a body shop, causing severe damage to both cars as well as a third car.

Officers were able to help him get out of the vehicle, at which time they noticed he had slurred speech, poor balance and other indicators of intoxication.

While being transported to the hospital for treatment, Raymond asked if he killed anyone and allegedly admitted to smoking PCP before getting behind the wheel.

He is charged with DWI and accident involving injury.