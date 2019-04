What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Jeff Dunham at Memorial Auditorium, MSU football, the Just Between Friends Sale, live music and more - this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 2 – Sunday, November 5.

Thursday, November 2

DOWNTOWN SMALL BIZ CRAWL

Time: 4:30-6:00pm | Price: Free

Friday, November 3

PAINTING WITH KAYE FRANKLIN @ THE KEMP

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm | Price: $66

JUST BETWEEN FRIENDS SALE

Time: 9:00am-7:00pm | Price: $3

THE DIRTY RIVER BOYS WITH THE ZACH NYTOMT BAND OPENING

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, November 4

HALF-PRICE BOOK SALE AT FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

Time: 8:00am-1:00pm | Price: Free

JUST BETWEEN FRIENDS SALE

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm | Price: $2

SURFACE DESIGN ON CLOTH: CLASS @ THE KEMP

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $25.00 + supply fee

MSU FOOTBALL VS. TARLETON STATE (MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY)

Time: 2:00-6:15pm | Price: General Admission $5-$10. $5 Active Military. Free for MSU students, faculty, staff & children 5 or under.

COMEDY SUPERSTAR JEFF DUNHAM HEADLINES THE MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

Time: 5:00-7:30pm | Price: $50.50

FREE GOSPEL CONCERT

Time: 6:30-9:30pm

INTXS, A TRIBUTE TO INXS WITH ELECTRIC LOVE TEMPLE, A TRIBUTE TO CULT OPENING AT IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, November 5

JUST BETWEEN FRIENDS SALE

Time: 9:00am-2:00pm | Price: $1

TEXAS OKLAHOMA BARREL RACING ASSOCIATION

Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

DELI PLANET'S COWBOYS WATCH PARTY

Time: 3:00-6:00pm

