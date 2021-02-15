Warming Centers Open in Texoma for Those Without Power

If you’re without power due to the strain on the ERCOT power grid, know there are warming centers open to you here in the area.

With temperatures expected to remain below freezing for the next few days, Oncor announced via Twitter that we could expect “rolling blackouts” in an effort to ease the strain on the power grid. Oncor said the typical outage times of 15 to 45 minutes have been “significantly extended” and could last for hours.

While the City of Wichita Falls doesn’t have any warming centers in operation, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum said men and families should seek shelter at Faith Mission, while women should take shelter at Faith Refuge, according to Texoma’s Homepage.

There are also a couple of places in the county who have opened their doors to those needing a place to stay warm.

Here’s the list we have so far:

Burkburnett Community Center - 735 Davy Drive, Burkburnett

City Hope Church - 4301 Cedar Elm Lane, Wichita Falls

We will update the list as we learn of more warming centers opening up.