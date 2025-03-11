Watch: Knife-Wielding Guy Threatens Fort Worth Whataburger Employees

A guy pulled a knife on workers at a Fort Worth Whataburger for a bag of food. Look, I love Whataburger as much as the next person, but it’s not worth jail time. I also wouldn’t pull a knife on someone for anything other than self-defense, so there’s that, too.

Is it just me, or is the world getting crazier by the minute? I realize it’s always been crazy, but it feels like the crazy is on steroids these days. It’s enough to make you not want to leave the house – especially if you live in the big city.

After watching the video, I can’t help but wonder if maybe it's time to start putting emergency call buttons (aka panic buttons) like they have in convenience stores in restaurants. That would have come in handy in that situation. You would think the police would have had enough time to get there while the food was being prepared.

Then again, Fort Worth is a pretty crazy town, so you have to figure that the cops there are being pulled in nine different directions at any given moment. It still would have been worth a try, though.

The good news is that everyone on the planet gets a good look at the suspect. So many times, surveillance video is grainy and hard to make out, but not this time. Hopefully justice will be served.

I'm not currently able to embed the video, so take a look at it here.

