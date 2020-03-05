Watch Video of Nashville Tornado Shot by Man Stuck in Crane [NSFW]

Stuck in a crane 375 feet in the air is pretty much the last place you want to be during a tornado.

Watch as a crane operator in Nashville sends out a heartfelt message to his loved ones as he watches the twister rip through the city, not knowing whether or not he’ll make it out alive.

Fortunately, he did make it out okay, but several people lost their lives during the storm.

There are plenty of ways you can help. Learn how at this location.