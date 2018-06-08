Waurika, OK School Board Member Jailed

The Seat 3 member and clerk for the Board of Education of Waurika Public Schools has been arrested in Wichita County on weapons and narcotics charges.

46-year-old Patrick James Dudley was booked into the Wichita County Jail early Friday morning. Dudley is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, over 4 grams but under 200 grams.

He's also charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm. There is also federal hold in place from the U.S. Marshall's Service. Dudley''s bonds total $106,000.