Two More Texoma School Districts Close Because of the Flu

At what point should I start to panic? Because flu days may start outnumbering snow days.

Yesterday I reported to you that the Vernon ISD would be shutting down due to sickness. This comes after a school in San Antonio shut down from the flu. The flu is back people and it is stronger than ever it seems. Add two more school districts to the list. Waurika schools were shut down today, January 25, and are also closed Friday, January 26, from sickness. Lawton Public Schools will all be closed on Friday as well.

The Waurika News Journal shared a status on Facebook saying the school would be closed the next two days to disinfect the schools, and Lawton Public Schools said they were advised by health department officials to close the school.

What will be the next school to close for the flu? I feel like this is not gonna be the last one.

Update: Duncan Middle School has also announced that they will be closed on Friday.