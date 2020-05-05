WFISD Announces 2020 Graduation Ceremony Schedule

UPDATE :Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-21 issued Tuesday afternoon, stating that outdoor graduations may take place in any Texas county on or after June 1, the graduation ceremonies originally scheduled for May have been moved.

It's been on the minds of High School Seniors and their parents ever since the shelter in place orders took effect. What about Graduation ceremonies?

The Wichita Falls Independent School District issued a press release today lining out exactly what their plans are.

First of all, graduation ceremonies WILL take place. Secondly, they will all take place at Memorial Stadium with social distancing practices in effect. Rider High School will hold their ceremony on Thursday, June 4th, Wichita Falls High School on Friday, June 5th, and Hirschi High School will hold their ceremony on Saturday, June 6th.

In order to comply with Texas social distancing guidelines each graduate will be limited to six tickets, those tickets will be handed out to the students at graduation rehearsal. A ticket and face mask will be required for entry into the presentation.

Stadium gates will open at 8:00 a.m. each day, guests will be given assigned seats and ushered to their location. The entire party must be present before being escorted to their seats so you'll all need to arrive at the same time. Hand sanitizing stations will also be set up at each of the stadium's entrance ramps.

More information is available on the Wichita Falls ISD web site.