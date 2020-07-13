What is the Better Drive In Movie Theater Near Texoma?

I finally got to try out the Chief Drive-In over in Chickasha this past weekend, but how does it compare to the Graham Drive-In.

Sadly, I feel like I grew up in the wrong generation. My absolute favorite way to watch a movie is at a drive-in. I don't know why, but something about sitting under the stars watching a movie on a giant screen. It's calming to me, I can't explain it. Sadly here in Wichita Falls we have zero! At one point this city had SIX drive-ins.

Now if you want to go to one from Wichita Falls, you have to make a day out of it. So which one is better? The Chief Drive-In over in Chickasha, Oklahoma or The Graham Drive-In in Graham Texas? I'll let you know which drive-in does things better and which city is worth checking out.