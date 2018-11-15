Whataburger Now Has an Ugly Christmas Sweater for Your Upcoming Parties

Show your Texas pride in the ugliest way possible, with a sweater.

Ugly Christmas sweaters are a popular trend and Whataburger wants in on the fun. For $42.99, you can get this custom Whataburger Christmas sweater . If sweaters are not your thing, they also unveiled some other Christmas goodies. Ornaments and Christmas tents are now available as well.

I don't know if it's just me, but I don't get the ugly Christmas sweaters. I literally think the most uncomfortable piece of clothing is a sweater. Every sweater I have ever worn I feel like was designed by Satan. They're the itchiest pieces of clothing ever and I can't stand them. So I will not be buying this, now that Whataburger T Rex , someone can get me that.