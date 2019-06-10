Whataburger Releases Official Running Shoes and They’re Going Quick

If you want some, better buy them now.

Whataburger just unveiled some pretty sweet running shoes. Only gonna cost you $42.99, which honestly is pretty decent for a pair of shoes. The problem for me is, they don't carry my size. I wear a size fourteen and they only go up to twelve. I will go cry my pain away now. They carry size four through twelve but don't get too excited.

via GIPHY

These things are selling out fast. As of this post, sizes nine through twelve are already sold out. They plan on getting more in stock. With anything Whataburger in Texas, they're going to go quick. So if they have your size and you want these. I would buy it now !