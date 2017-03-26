Which Disney Princess is the Most Popular Among Texans?

With the live-action adaptation of 'Beauty and the Beast' dominating at the theater, we're going to take a look at which Disney princess dominates in Texas.

In honor of the new live-action adaptation, website Decluttr used Google trends and search statistics to find out which Disney princess is the most popular state-to-state. There are some surprising results in the list: Aurora being the most popular of the classic princesses, the absence of princesses like Tiana and Merida, and you'd think new princess Moana would be the favorite in Hawaii. But for Texans, looks like there's a lot of love for the sirens of the sea.