White Sox Reliever Ryan Tepera Believes the Astros are Cheating Again

Are the Astros up to their old tricks again? White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera seems to think so.

After working two perfect innings against Houston during Chicago’s win at home on Sunday night (October 10), Tepera pointed out the difference in the Astros’ performance on the road versus Minute Maid Park in Houston:

They’ve obviously had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there. It’s just, we can say that it’s a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to, you know, the first two games at Minute Maid.

The Astros struck out 16 times in their 12-6 loss at Chicago. Houston had only struck out a total of 16 times in their 2 wins at home against the White Sox.

If you know me, you know I’m a Rangers fan and have no love for the Astros whatsoever (which was the case long before they ever started banging on trash cans). However, it’s important to point out that there is no evidence of the Astros cheating at this point.

Sure, we know Houston clearly isn't above doing whatever it takes to get an advantage over the other team. One would hope they learned their lesson.

But, the fact of the matter is that people are always going to be a little skeptical of the Astros when they have success. And that’s not going to change any time soon.

