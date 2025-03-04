Wichita Falls Police Seek Public’s Help in Solving 2007 Cold Case Murder

You could earn a cash reward with any information to help Wichita Falls Police solve a cold case homicide.

Around 2:00 am on August 30, 2007, someone shot 25-year-old Desmond Sanders in the head in the parking lot of Brenda’s Bar on Old Iowa Park Road. Shortly after, a patrol car passing by the scene was flagged down. However, the killer had already fled the scene.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

