Wichita Falls Band Shooting Music Video Tonight and You Can Be A Part of It

Ever wanted to be in a music video? Here is your chance.

If you want to support some local music, head on downtown tonight for the After Hours Artwalk . We already know how awesome that event can be. A free trolley will take you around downtown. Show you some great downtown art galleries, restaurants and businesses that will all be a part of the Artwalk this month .

Tonight, something very cool will be happening with a local band called Downtown Royalty. I have seen these guys play at The Deep End before, but they play all over town. They will be shooting a music video tonight during the After Hours Artwalk. It will be at The Farmers Market starting at 7 according to the band's Facebook page .

They will be shooting a music video for their song 'Row'. Which I found them performing that song at The Deep End at the end of last year. The band says this will be a family-friendly event so feel free to bring the kids. So if you want to brag to your friends that you were in a music video, go downtown tonight.