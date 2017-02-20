Wichita Falls Family Finds Burglar in Their Shower Wearing Only ‘Betty Boop’ Pajamas

Some stories just cannot be made up. Take this one, for example; a tale of a man, a shower and Betty Boop.

According to police , a Wichita Falls family returned to their home on Grant Gill Lane Sunday evening at around 5pm, only to hear a man talking to himself in the shower. Naturally, this prompted a call to the police.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Brad Edward Vaughn in the shower. But Vaughn, apparently, was not naked. Rather, he was dressed in a pair of Betty Boop pajama bottoms.

Police quickly located Vaughn’s usual attire, as well as a pocket knife that they believe was used to gain entry into the home. Vaughn was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. He’s held in the Wichita County Jail on $10,000 bond.