Wichita Falls Police Investigating Burglary at Club Alpha

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information regarding a recent burglary.

At around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, the suspects pictured broke into Club Alpha, located at 105 E. Scott. While inside the building, they broke into an ATM and stole over $10,000. The suspects were in a Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

