Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers could use your help identifying two men who were caught on video breaking into vehicles last weekend.

The crime happened at around 5:00 am on Sunday, July 6th, at Freedom Estates at Sheppard Air Force Base. The burglars stole a firearm and military gear.

Cash Reward Offered for Tips

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspects could earn a cash reward.

View video footage of the incident here.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

