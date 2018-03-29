Wichita Falls Couple Arrested After Leaving Young Kids Home Alone to Go Buy Drugs

A Wichita Falls couple is behind bars today after they left their two children at home to go buy drugs.

According to WFPD, 32-year-old Ryan Kiggans and his wife 30-year-old Amanda Kiggans were driving down the 700 block of Bonner when an officer pulled them over for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28.

Police say Amanda was in the passenger seat holding something in her closed hand. When the officer asked what it was she opened her hand and had five Adderall pills. Amanda admitted that she did not have a prescription for the pills. On top of that, Amanda also told police that she and her husband Ryan left their two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, home alone while they went to buy the drugs.

Police then went to the Kiggans' house in the 4200 block of Seabury Dr. and found the two children alone in the apartment sleeping. CPS was called and the kids were released to other family members.

As of Thursday morning, Amanda and Ryan remain in the Wichita County jail both charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. Amanda was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, PG2.