Wichita Falls Couple Has Drug Sentence Commuted by President Obama

Among the 153 federal prisoners to receive commuted sentences this week by President Obama are a Wichita Falls couple convicted of selling meth.

Donald Steven Looney and Mary Beth Looney were sentenced in 2006 to nearly 50 years in prison for the distribution of "ice", a pure form of meth. The couple were arrested in August 2004 after delivering 23 grams of meth to an undercover agent that was part of an investigation by the Bureau of Indian Affairs on drug trafficking at Red River Casino. Officials from the North Texas Regional Drug Task Force and Wichita Falls Police Department searched the couple's home and found 150 grams of Ice, with a street value of $15,000, drug related paraphernalia, and firearms and ammo strategically stashed around their home for defense if the place was raided.

The Looneys were ultimately convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; and use of a firearms during a drug-trafficking offense. The Looneys sentences were commuted to a little less than half their original sentences, only having to serve another 8 years in prison after serving a decade.

President Obama commuted the sentences of 153 non-violent drug offenders, the most commuted by an President in history, along with issuing 78 presidential pardons this week. Times Record News reports that a few other offenders from Northern Texas received commuted sentences, but none with obvious ties to Wichita Falls.