Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Looking for Info on Recent Theft

Know anything about a recent trailer theft in Burkburnett? If so, you could earn $1,000.

At some point between 5 pm on Tuesday, October 19 and 8 am on Wednesday, October 20, unknown suspects in a gray SUV stole a trailer from C&R Spray Foam, located at 115 East 3rd Street. The 18-foot hand-made trailer contained a monsoon insulation sprayer.

Not much else is known about the crime and Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

