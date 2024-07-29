Wichita Falls Police Investigating Burglary at Dollar Saver

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information regarding a recent burglary.

The video below shows what appears to be a masked male suspect dressed in jeans and a black hoodie breaking into the Dollar Saver at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. The suspect took multiple lottery scratch-offs from the business.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com. Reference case number 24-070678.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

