The Wichita Falls Police Department has asked the community for help solving a recent drive-by shooting. According to Texoma's Homepage, the incident occurred in the 2100 block of Princeton at around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting come forward. Any evidence, such as footage from doorbell, security, or cell phone cameras, could help solve the crime.

If you have any information, reference case number 25-051485.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: Two Suspects Flee After Daytime Theft at Wichita Falls Construction Site

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 23 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 16, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash