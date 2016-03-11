Wichita Falls Man Found Hanged in Burkburnett City Jail Cell

KFDX TV 3 is reporting that a 22-year-old Wichita Falls man hanged himself in the Burkburnett City Jail. Marcus Parham was found sometime around 10 pm Thursday night. The man had removed a drawstring from the waistband of his pants and used that to hang himself inside his jail cell.

The young man was reportedly arrested earlier in the day Thursday for possession of a fake ID. His mother, Shelly Parham, told KFDX that her son was manic depressive and suicidal and had recently been hospitalized that the Wichita Falls State Hospital.

Parham said her son had not been taking his medication as prescribed and was refused access to bring him the medication at the Burkburnett Jail. She was told her son was to be transported to the Wichita County Jail and she could go there and give them the medication, but her son took his own life before the transfer could occur.

The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation into the incident.