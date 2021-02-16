City of Wichita Falls Sets Up Temporary Relief Station
Those without power or water can now use a temporary relief station set up by the City of Wichita Falls at the MPEC.
The relief station opened up at Noon today (February 16).
Individuals may come and go as needed to temporarily hydrate and warm up via the West entrance of the MPEC.
Masks are required in the building and all COVID-19 protocols are being followed. The restrooms and changing tables are available and bottled water is being provided.
Pets are not being allowed in the temporary relief station at this time.
If you have any questions or concerns call the Relief Station Hotline at 940-761-7907.
The City of Wichita Falls will provide updates via their official website and social media pages.
